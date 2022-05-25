Argo Blockchain PLC Announces PDMR Dealings & Option Grants

Grant and Exercise of Options and PDMR Dealings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, ('Argo' or 'The Company') a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB);(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that:

between 19 and 23 May 2022, certain directors purchased ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and American Depositary Receipts representing Ordinary Shares ("ADRs");

on 23 May 2022, Peter Wall and an employee of the Company exercised options ("Options") over a total of 1,595,000 Ordinary Shares;

on 23 May 2022, the Company granted Options over 500,000 Ordinary Shares to Raghav Chopra, a non-executive director of the Company; and

on 23 May 2022, the Company granted in aggregate Options over 4,350,000 Ordinary Shares to the Company's staff and employees.

Purchase of Shares/ADRs

Between 19 and 23 May the following directors purchased Ordinary Shares/ADRs:

PDMR / Person closely associated Purchased Weighted average price per Ordinary Share/ADR Maria Perrella 6,000 ADRs US$6.54 per ADR Sarah Gow 20,000 Ordinary Shares £0.4920 per Ordinary Share Alex Appleton 39,415 Ordinary Shares £0.4974 per Ordinary Share

Exercise of Options

On 23 May 2022, Peter Wall exercised Options over 430,000 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £0.070 per Ordinary Share. Currently, Peter Wall has no intentions to sell said Ordinary Shares. In addition, an employee of the Company exercised Options over 1,165,000 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £0.070 per Ordinary Share.

As a result of the above Options being exercised, the Company has issued in aggregate 1,595,000 new Ordinary Shares. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from this option exercise is £111,650. Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission is expected to occur at 8:00 a.m. on 30 May 2022. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Grant of Options

On 23 May 2022, the Company granted Options as follows:

over 500,000 Ordinary Shares to Raghav Chopra, a non-executive director of the Company; and

over 4,350,000 Ordinary Shares to the Company's staff and employees.

The Options have an exercise price of between £0.490 and £0.506 (as determined in accordance with the rules of the relevant share option plan under which they were granted) and vest as follows: 6/36th of the Options vest on 23 November 2022 and thereafter 1/36th vest monthly such that 100% of the Options vest on 23 May 2025. As Raghav Chopra is a non-executive director of the Company, there are no performance conditions attached to the Options granted to him.

Enlarged Share Capital

Following admission of all of shares arising from the exercise of Options (which is expected to be on 30 May 2022), the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 469,677,335 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 469,677,335. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

PDMR Notifications

Share Purchases

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Maria Perrella 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument American Depositary Receipts in respect of Ordinary shares ("ADRs") Identification Code US0401261047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$6.54 per ADR 6,000 ADRs d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 6,000 ADRs US$6.54 per ADR e) Date of the transaction 19 May 2022 f) Place of the Transaction NASDAQ

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sarah Gow 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.492 20,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 20,000 Ordinary Shares £0.492 per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 19 May 2022 f) Place of the Transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alex Appleton 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4974 39,415 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 39,415 Ordinary Shares £0.4974 per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 23 May 2022 f) Place of the Transaction London Stock Exchange

Exercise of Options

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peter Wall 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.070 per Ordinary Share 430,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price 430,000 Ordinary Shares £0.070 per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 23 May 2022 f) Place of the Transaction Not on a trading venue

Grant of Options

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Raghav Chopra 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.490 per Ordinary Share 500,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume · Price Options over 500,000 Ordinary Shares £0.490 per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 23 May 2022 f) Place of the Transaction Not on a trading venue

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

