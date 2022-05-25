The 11th-15th June, people from all over the world will travel to Oslo, the world's leading player in electric mobility, to participate in this year's biggest conference and symposium on Electric Mobility EVS35.

EVS is highly renowned as the most important conference and meeting place for the EV industry in the world. The conference gathers policymakers, representatives from industry, relevant research communities and NGOs, and is the most important international networking arena for stakeholders globally.

The EVS35 will begin in the weekend June 11th-12th with Oslo Elbil Expo, a public event with ride&drive, exhibition, Fully Charged Show with Jack Scarlett. Followed by the EVS35 Conference and Symposium June 13th-15th

At the Official Opening Ceremony, Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, New Zealand, Espen Barth Eide, Minister for climate and environment, Norway, and Charlotte Smith, Zero Emission children's health campaigner, EV, will be speaking among others

The conference program will e.g. be focusing on the battery revolution with battery producers and recyclers, the Finish Minister of Economic Affairs and Amnesty International present

All the latest Electro Mobility technology will be present as well as new EV launches from brands like VinFast (first EV launch in Europe), Xpeng and Polestar with their new O2 model

Vehicle manufactures such as Scania, Enride, Volvo Busses and Teeva will be present speaking with high level speakers

Tesla will be present as EVS35 conference speaker

The International Electric Symposium Exhibition (EVS35) is a joint effort by the world's biggest EV Association, Norwegian EV Association, organizing over 110.000 EV drivers in collaboration with The European Association for Electromobility (AVERE) and NOVA Spektrum. Behind the EVS global conferences are:

World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA)

American, Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA)

European, The European Association for Electromobility (AVERE)

Asian, Electric Vehicle Association of Asia Pacific (EVAAP)

Please contact simon@elbil.no if you or any one from your media organization wish to obtain a free EVS35 media accreditation (press only).

We hope to see you in the EV capital of the world, Oslo, this June.

Contacts:

Simon Dyhr

Norwegian EV Association

Mobile.: +47 4889 8590

E-mail: simon@elbil.no

Web: EVS35.org