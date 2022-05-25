- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew Outlook FY revenue DKK 10,700-11,700 million, up from DKK 10,000-11,000 million previously.
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,700-1,850 million, up from DKK 1,650-1,800 million previously
- • The transaction will lead to a revaluation of the 25% ownership that Royal Unibrew has in Hansa Borg Bryggerierne at closing and will lead to an extraordinary tax-free profit in 2022 of around DKK 0.4 billion booked under financial income below EBIT
ROYAL UNIBREW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de