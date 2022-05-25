Anzeige
25.05.2022 | 10:53
Procedure for listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on May 24, 2022 received application from BluOr Bank AS requesting
listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value  Issue amount  Currency Maturity date
LV0000802569   1 000   To be specified*   EUR   01.06.2029 

*The public offering subscription process of BluOr Bank AS bonds will close on
May 27, 2022 at 15:30 (EEST). The amount of the issue will be specified. 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

BluOr Bank AS Prospectus and Terms of issue are available in the announcement
here. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
