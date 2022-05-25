Procedure for listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on May 24, 2022 received application from BluOr Bank AS requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802569 1 000 To be specified* EUR 01.06.2029 *The public offering subscription process of BluOr Bank AS bonds will close on May 27, 2022 at 15:30 (EEST). The amount of the issue will be specified. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. BluOr Bank AS Prospectus and Terms of issue are available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.