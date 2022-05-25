OMNI Golden Fillet is the 'Omni' Way to A Sustainable Ocean

Foodtech company OmniFoods has endeavored to bring healthy and sustainable products through innovation. After the successful launch of the Omni Golden Fillet in wagamama in January, making waves in the vegan community with reviewers hailing it as the "best vegan fried fish fillet", OmniFoods has now teamed up with a series of restaurants across the UK to celebrate National Fish Chip Day in a planet-friendly way.

Restaurants include plant-based street food expert VetoMeato, vegan food specialist Hank's Dirty and Sutton and Sons, the best family-run fish and chip shop in London. Golden-crusted and succulent inside, Omni Golden Fillet is the winner of a Silver Quality Award in the Monde Selection 2022. It retains the flakiness and tenderness of real fish, carrying an ineffable ocean flavour and presents a healthier rendition of the classic seaside dish. What's more, on 27th and 28th of May 2022, OmniFoods and VetoMeato, will give away 1000s of its New Golden Fish Fillets plant-based fillets served with chips and peas at The Old Crown on New Oxford Street during 'Golden Hours' on Friday May 27th 1-3pm and Saturday May 28th 2-4pm, and for orders on Deliveroo, empowering everyone to practice sustainable diets for a good cause.

Omni Golden Fillet is made with a proprietary blend of non-GMO soy, pea and rice proteins. Containing 0mg cholesterol*, Omni Golden Fillet is also low in saturated fat and free from trans-fat. It is not just healthier, but is also a safer alternative to traditional seafood that is often polluted with heavy metals.

*per 100g

About OmniFoods

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald's Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express.

