Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, is delighted to announce the appointment of Eimear Palmer as Partner and Global Head of ESG. In this new role, which sits within Pantheon's investment function, Eimear will oversee and further develop the firm's established ESG strategy and range of initiatives, reflecting our ongoing commitment to integrating ESG principles throughout our business and enhancing our track record of leadership in private markets on a topic that is of growing importance to investors.

Recognized for her expertise in responsible investment and engagement with key stakeholders, Eimear is a founder of the UK network of Initiative Climat International, an investor-led platform focused on climate action among leading global private market organizations, of which Pantheon is a signatory. She brings 14 years of experience in private equity-focused ESG, including through her most recent role as Managing Director and Head of Responsible Investment at Intermediate Capital Group (ICG). Eimear previously worked at the Carlyle Group, where she implemented an enhanced ESG framework for Carlyle Europe Partners.

At Pantheon, Eimear will lead our cross-functional ESG Committee, which is charged with coordinating our broader approach to ESG, both within the firm and across our investment processes, as well as in our engagement with our clients, the industry and our wider communities. She will join the firm in London in August and report to Investment Partner Alex Scott, who, alongside Hong Kong-based Investment Partner Jie Gong, has played a key role in developing Pantheon's ESG efforts as Co-Head of our ESG Committee.

"Pantheon has long been an innovator in responsible investment practices and, with Eimear's leadership as Global Head of ESG, we look forward to enhancing the capabilities we offer our clients and our role in the development of best practices across our industry," said Alex Scott

Pantheon has been at the forefront of efforts to shape a more sustainable global financial system since 2007, when it became only the second global private equity firm to sign on to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). More recently we have developed a climate risk mapping tool across our infrastructure investment programs in partnership with specialist consultancy ERM, which is helping us to produce reporting to clients in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), of which we are a signatory.

"We recognize the importance of strong ESG practices to delivering on the long-term objectives of our investors," said Paul Ward, Managing Partner at Pantheon. "I look forward to welcoming Eimear to Pantheon, where her formidable experience will help us build on our track record of ESG leadership and support the continued evolution of our policies, practices and range of industry partnerships."

