Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: February 2020 Flexi-Drain System Installation in Tampa Bay FL Continues to Reap Ongoing Praise for Handling Storm Water

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 Tampa Bay FL installation.

KB Industries was contracted by the City of Tampa Storm Water Department to install its proprietary Flexi®-Drain technology in the south Howard area in February 2020. This area known as 'The Eleta Street Entertainment District', an area that experiences tropical heavy rains during the rainy season, these storms have been known to seriously and negatively affect local businesses.

The Problem

Historically, the Eleta Street entertainment district is renowned for its bustling entertainment, hosting multiple popular restaurants, bars, and shops. An area that was consistently flooded due to the lack of drainage capabilities at the curb side of the street.

Prior to being introduced to the KBI's Flexi®-Drain technology, the Storm Water department was considering the installation of a costly, disruptive construction project to install new stormwater sewer system to connect into the main storm water sewer on Howard Street. This undertaking would entail deep excavation and major shutdowns of the road which would affect the daily trade of the Entertainment District for several months.

The Solution

Atlantic's K. B. Industries, Inc (KBI) supplied the answer by introducing one of its proven and proprietary Scrap Tire Construction Products; KBI Flexi®-Drain. In February 2020, KBI was contracted by the City of Tampa Storm Water Department to implement its KBI's environmentally friendly solution.

In May 2022, KBI performed an inspection of the project, which is done periodically by KBI for all clients. As shown in the attached photo, heavy water continues to pour freely through KBI's Flexi®-Drain, living up to its reputation and opening further doors for additional installations in the region.

27 months after installation

At time of installation Feb 2020

About KBI Flexi®- Drain

KBI Flexi®-Drain system allows large volumes of water pass through with a ' Shallow Excavated Trench' . The solution eliminates the need for a storm water pipe or Trench Drain that would normally require deep excavation. Traditionally the excavation and work would cause a lengthy shut down of the street resulting in a negative financial impact on the businesses in the area.

KBI Flexi®-Drain is an excavated trench one foot - two feet deep and one foot - two feet wide filled with clean 1.5-inch stone capped with KBI Flexi®- Pave surface. This solution allows the storm water to enter the KBI Flexi®-Drain with up to 3000 plus gallons per square foot per hour. This provides not only an incredible water storage vault but allows large volumes of storm water to be directed to the Main Street storm water sewer system. In addition to the remarkable water absorption rates the KBI Flexi®-Drain filters the Storm Water by means of a natural passive treatment effect through a ' Bio- Film' that naturally grows in the ' Dynamic Pore-Space' of the KBI Flexi®- Pave that is installed onto the stone trench. This allows for removal up to 86% of Dissolved Nitrates and Ortho- Phosphorus.

Mr. Bagnall, President and CEO of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure, commented, "Once again our technology has met and surpassed the needs of the client. It's always nice to reassure our clients years after an installation that their decision to use Flexi®-Drain was indeed positive and beneficial."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

