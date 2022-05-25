DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2022 / 12:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/05/2022) of GBP185.81m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/05/2022) of GBP185.81m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/05/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,581.22p 7,198,460 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,568.33p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,270.00p Discount to NAV 12.06% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 24/05/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 13.33 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.03 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.96 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 11.21 25p 5 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.68 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.18 26.9231p 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.78 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.83 9 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.81 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.75 11 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.60 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 3.03 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.60 Ordinary 25p 14 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.27 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.72 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.97 17 GSK Plc Ordinary 25p 0.72 18 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.69 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.55 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.45 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.36 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.27 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.17 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 164138 EQS News ID: 1361381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

