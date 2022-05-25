Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced the Company's participation at the following investor conferences:

Loop Capital Markets' 2022 Investor Conference | Virtual
Date: Wednesday, June 1
Format: 1x1 virtual meetings with investors throughout the day

LD Micro Invitational XII Conference | Four Seasons Hotel, Westlake Village, CA
Date: Wednesday, June 8
Format: Presentation at 9:30 a.m. PT and 1x1 meetings throughout the day
Webcast: A live and archived broadcast of management's presentation and any associated supporting materials may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.perasoinc.com.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702564/Peraso-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
