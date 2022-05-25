AR-Enabled Technology to be Demonstrated in Microsoft Stand at Eurosatory

The trusted Manifest digital-augmentation platform from Taqtile, a leader in augmented reality (AR) based work-instruction solutions, continues to enhance the preventative maintenance, repair, training, and inspection procedures of defense organizations around the globe. Through the use of the Manifest platform for multiple armed forces the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Air Force, New Zealand Army, Royal Australian Navy Taqtile is being relied upon as a key component of modernization and digitization strategies in the defense industry.

"Modernization isn't only about helicopters and drones and capital platforms. Taqtile's Manifest platform is a state-of-the-art upgrade to the way soldiers perform preventative maintenance on their vehicles that will save time and money while improving readiness," explains Thomas Mead, Project Manager Army Application Laboratory.

Learn about specific examples of how Manifest has been successfully deployed with defense customers, and how the technology dramatically reduces repair times and simultaneously improves operational readiness. A recent whitepaper found a 36-100% decrease in errors when tested in defense use cases.

AMC Command Chief, Shelina Frey, Chief Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force, says, "This is how today's Airmen are learning. This is a prime example of how innovation will help our Airmen meet their true potential."

Manifest enables users to complete operational procedures more consistently and accurately by decreasing maintenance crew cognitive load and stress. Personnel responsible for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) and the preventative maintenance inspection procedures (PMCS: Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services; PMI: Preventative Maintenance Inspections) experience exceptional benefits from the Manifest platform. New service members can also be onboarded and trained faster and more efficiently, improving overall operational readiness.

Superior Security

Manifest was designed with multiple layers of security so it can be deployed within defense and governmental organizations. Secure authentication, encrypted file systems and data transmissions, together with Taqtile's top-of-the-line security practices for development and code review, deliver best-in-class compliance.

"Modernization of defense procedures and systems is a priority, one that the Manifest platform is uniquely designed to support," said Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. "Manifest is an elegant, complete solution that addresses key defense concerns including security, connectivity, automation of resolution procedures, and providing AR-enhanced knowledge to deskless personnel."

Live Demonstration at Eurosatory

The Manifest AR-enabled platform will be demonstrated on the HoloLens 2 in the Microsoft stand (K350, Hall 5A) at Eurosatory in June. Attendees can author and follow routine maintenance procedures for inspecting a physical landing gear component in the booth. Schedule a demonstration at Eurosatory.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile's Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" list for two consecutive years 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/defense/.

