Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Appoints Lee M. Shavel as CEO, Mark V. Anquillare as President, Three New Independent Directors to Board of Directors

"Verisk has a profound opportunity to help the insurance industry evolve in a new digital environment, integrate and activate rapidly growing data sets and achieve new levels of efficiency. With our industry knowledge, technical expertise and established client relationships, we are uniquely positioned to address their needs as an essential technology partner," Shavel said. "I'm humbled to assume the role of Verisk CEO, and I will be focused on value creation for our customers, colleagues and shareholders. This is a great responsibility and one I truly cherish."

Most recently, Shavel served as CFO and group president for Verisk. Anquillare served as COO and group president. Shavel and Anquillare have been architects and drivers of Verisk's growth, increased efficiency and an innovation agenda that has helped the insurance industry successfully turn data into actionable insights and accelerate its digital transformation.

"With a sharpened focus on serving the insurance industry, we've optimized our path toward continued growth and enhanced value creation," Anquillare said. "At such a pivotal moment for the industry, Verisk is poised to empower new opportunities for our customers and colleagues around the globe."

Shavel's replacement as CFO will be named at a later date.

