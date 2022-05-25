AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Growth Day on June 2

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate at Redeye Growth Day on June 2, 2022 at 09:10 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson and CSO Johan Sandin will present and answer questions about the latest development in the company.

Watch the livestream via https://redeye.ifairs.com/#/ where the presentation also will be available afterwards.

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's company page at Redeye.se www.redeye.se/company/alzecure-pharma and on AlzeCure's website www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.



