NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Announces Appointment to Its Board of Directors

NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced the appointment of Carol Eicher to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Eicher's appointment is effective May 1, and expands the NOVA Chemicals board to 11 directors, including four independent directors. She will be a member of the audit committee and the strategy & sustainability committee.

"We are delighted to have Carol join the NOVA Chemicals' board," said Chairman Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi. "Carol's deep operational experience, depth of knowledge in product development and innovation, and passion for sustainability align with NOVA's most critical priorities. We look forward to her active engagement and contributions as we embark in our long-term sustainable growth journey."

"Carol is the ideal addition to our board. Her industry insights and guidance will be a tremendous asset as we accelerate our ambitions to achieve a low-carbon, zero plastic waste future," stated Luis Sierra, President & CEO.

Ms. Eicher has more than 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry, serving in senior leadership positions with Innocor, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Rohm and Haas Company, Ashland Chemical Company and DuPont. She is currently on the Board of Directors at Arconic, Tennant Company, and Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Ms. Eicher serves on the board of Opera Philadelphia, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fairmount Park Conservancy and as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of York College of Pennsylvania.

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals is guided by a singular purpose to shape a world where the plastic products vital to our health and happiness are better tomorrow than they are today. We have a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work collaboratively toward a low carbon, zero plastic waste future. NOVA Chemicals' portfolio of virgin and recycled resins, along with best-in-class technical expertise, is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care (https://canadianchemistry.ca/responsible-care/).

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,400 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

