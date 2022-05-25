Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Pink: DPLS) ("the Company"), a company that uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains, and stresses. CEO of the Company, Dennis O'Leary, joined Stock Day host, Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's dark pulsing technology and how it differs from bright pulsing systems. "Dark pulsing systems generate very high resolutions," explained O'Leary. "Competitively, we can do stress, strain, and temperature on the same single mode fiber optic cable, while bright pulsing systems cannot do that," he continued. "We are leagues ahead of everything else that is out there."

"What do these sensors measure?" asked Copley. O'Leary elaborated on the many applications of dark pulsing technology, and gave the example of shifting, pressure, and increased stress in bridges and other structures.

"Are you planning on using these same sensors in the Optilan systems?" asked Copley. "Historically, Optilan was a systems integrator," said O'Leary, when discussing the Company's recent acquisition. "The model for us is to go back to legacy contracts, previous customers, and active contracts and offer the upgrade to a dark pulse system."

"What can you tell us about the Company's announcement to re-engage with Energy and Industrial Partners, LLC ("EIAP")?" asked Copley. "We're looking to acquire companies that bring revenues to the balance sheet for DarkPulse," said O'Leary, noting that the Company is also interested in bringing new products to their current offerings. "We have decided to use EIAP because of the success of the Optilan acquisition."

"What can you tell us about your strategy to increase revenue and shareholder equity going forward?" asked Copley. "Again, we are looking towards strategic acquisitions with a focus on adding revenue," shared O'Leary. "We have also looked at costs across all of our subsidiaries and are working towards consolidating duplicate processes into a central hub, which will be based in our Houston office."

The conversation then turned to the Company's Smart Cities project. "The world is moving towards smart cities, and we believe that our dark pulse sensors will be the foundational technology to add in that transformation," said O'Leary. "We are working towards a dynamic charging system, where EV drivers will actually be able to charge their vehicles while driving on the highway," he shared. "This would eliminate the need for larger, more expensive, heavier batteries."

"What could you tell us about Smart Cities Connect?" asked Copley. "That is a great forum, and we are one of the platinum sponsors," shared O'Leary, adding that the Company is planning to release its 3D user interface, which monitors a bridge structurally. "We have also started programming a user interface into a unity game engine," he continued. "We also hope to be further along with our dynamic charging system," said O'Leary, noting that the Company will be providing a keynote speech, and will also be giving away 15 VIP passes to attend the event.

To close the interview, O'Leary encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and latest projects across their website and social media presence as they continue to expand.

