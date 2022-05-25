Partners Group / Key word(s): Private Equity/Statement
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 25 May 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.
