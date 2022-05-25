Partners Group / Key word(s): Private Equity/Statement

Partners Group announces results of Annual General Meeting of shareholders



25-May-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 25 May 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland. Approval of the 2021 Annual Report together with the consolidated financial statements and the individual financial statements; acknowledgement of the auditors' reports

The shareholders approved the 2021 Annual Report together with the consolidated financial statements and the individual financial statements, and acknowledged the auditors' reports.

Motion for the appropriation of available earnings

The shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of CHF 33.00 per share. The disbursement of the dividend is scheduled for 1 June 2022. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 30 May 2022 onwards and the dividend record date is 31 May 2022.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team

The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the fiscal year 2021.

Consultative vote on the 2021 Compensation Report

The shareholders approved the 2021 Compensation Report in a consultative vote.

Approval of compensation



5.1. Approval of the total short-term compensation budget for the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary AGM in 2023

The shareholders approved the total short-term compensation for the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary annual shareholders' meeting in 2023.



5.2. Approval of the long-term compensation for the Board of Directors for the preceding term of office

The shareholders approved the long-term compensation for the Board of Directors for the period from the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting in 2021 until the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting in 2022.



5.3. Approval of the technical non-financial income for the Board of Directors for the preceding term of office

The shareholders approved the technical non-financial income for the Board of Directors for the period from the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting in 2021 until the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting in 2022.



5.4. Approval of the total short-term compensation budget for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2023

The shareholders approved the total short-term compensation for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2023.



5.5. Approval of the long-term compensation for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021

The shareholders approved the long-term compensation for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021.



5.6. Approval of the technical non-financial income for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021

The shareholders approved the technical non-financial income for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021.



5.7. Approval of performance-based entitlements for former members of the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021

The shareholders approved the performance-based long-term compensation for former members of the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2021.

Elections

The shareholders elected Steffen Meister as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary annual shareholders' meeting.



Furthermore, the shareholders elected Dr. Marcel Erni, Alfred Gantner, Joseph P. Landy, Anne Lester, Dr. Martin Strobel, Urs Wietlisbach and Flora Zhao as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary annual shareholders' meeting.



The shareholders also elected Flora Zhao as Chairwoman, as well as Anne Lester and Dr. Martin Strobel as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary annual shareholders' meeting.



The shareholders furthermore elected Hotz & Goldmann in Baar, Switzerland, as Independent Proxy for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary annual shareholders' meeting and re-elected KPMG AG, Zurich, Switzerland, as the Auditors for another term of office of one year. About Partners Group

