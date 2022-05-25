Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872535 ISIN: NO0005668905 Ticker-Symbol: TMR 
Tradegate
25.05.22
19:09 Uhr
34,080 Euro
-0,470
-1,36 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,71033,80014:59
34,00034,07019:10
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2022 | 18:29
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Tomra Systems (174/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Tomra Systems ASA (TOM) due to a split. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 173/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071360
TOMRA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.