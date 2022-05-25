trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30, 2022 at the offices of NautaDutilh N.V., Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

The convening notice and explanatory notes for the general meeting are available free of charge in the Investor Relations section of trivago N.V.'s corporate website at ir.trivago.com.



About trivago N.V.

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2022, trivago has established 53 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

Press Contact:

Ankia Wolf

Ankia.wolf@trivago.com

Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com

