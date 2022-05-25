Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQX: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"). Alpine Summit's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 will be available under the Company's issuer profile at "www.sedar.com" and "www.sec.gov/edgar," as well as on the Company's website at "www.alpinesummitenergy.com."

Craig Perry, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We are delighted with the continued strong performance of our wells and drilling team. We have updated our Corporate Presentation and look forward to reviewing it with our shareholders following the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 22, 2022."

Q1 2022 Highlights

Maintained average gross production of approximately 9,891 Boe/day for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Net 8,801 Boe/day), an increase of 3% quarter over quarter and 83% year over year.

Brought six new wells onto production during the first quarter of 2022.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately US$26.3 million and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (March 31, 2021 - US$10.0 million). Net Loss before Non-Controlling Interest was approximately US$12.3 million for the same period (March 31, 2021 - US$8.2 million loss).

Successful repayment and reversion of the second development partnership (" DP2 ") that was formed during the third quarter of 2021, along with the concurrent closing of its fourth development partnership (" DP4 ").

Closed the Alpine Red Dawn 1 development partnership (" Red Dawn 1 ") during the first quarter of 2022. Red Dawn 1 consists of US$50.4 million of drilling capital and supports the addition of a third rig to the existing two rig drilling program.

Closed a new corporate credit facility (the " Corporate Facility ") in March 2022 with a total size of US$30 million. The Corporate Facility is secured by working interests in a subset of the Company's producing assets and charges interest at the greater of 5.00% and Prime +1.75%. As of March 31, 2022, approximately US$12.9 million was drawn on the Corporate Facility.

Paid monthly dividend of US$0.03 per Subordinate Voting Share (and US$3.00 per Multiple Voting Share and US$0.03 per Proportionate Voting Share) during each month of the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter Review & Outlook

During Q1 2022, the Company continued its rig activity in both Hawkville and Giddings Fields. All of the wells in the third development partnership ("DP3") have now been placed on production, but only had a modest impact on Q1 2022 results. For comparative purposes, through May 24, 2022, the Company has averaged in excess of 15,000 gross boe/day since the start of the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022").

Development Partnerships & Operating Activity Update

The Company believes it has secured drilling rigs, frac crews and pipe commitments required to execute on its plans for the balance of the year. Currently, the Company expects to complete DP4 during Q2 2022, and both Red Dawn 1 and DP5 in the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022"), all of which should continue to materially increase consolidated production from current levels.

Shareholder Update

As previously announced, the Company is in the process of applying for a dual listing on the NASDAQ. Subject to meeting the initial listing standards and receiving all relevant approvals, the Company would hope to begin trading on the NASDAQ by the end of Q3 2022.

The Company is also seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Management of the Company believes that the recent share prices do not reflect the Company's intrinsic value and may be undervalued by the market from time to time. Accordingly, the Company believes purchasing its Subordinate Voting Shares under the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value. Further details of the NCIB will be disclosed after the NCIB has been accepted by the TSXV.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Chris Nilan, Senior Managing Director

Phone: 615.475.8320

Email: ir@alpsummit.com

Darren Moulds, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 403.390.9260

Email: dmoulds@alpsummit.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures referred to in this news release are not measures recognized under IFRS and are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this news release is "Adjusted EBITDA". This measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial measures are considered to be important factors that assist investors in assessing the Company's performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure and track the underlying operating performance of the Company. Presenting these measures from period to period helps management and investors evaluate earnings trends more readily in comparison with results from prior periods. This measure includes net income/(loss) before non-controlling interest with the removal of commodity contract gains/losses and excludes other items which the Company views as "one-time" in nature in order to track the operating performance of the core business and non-cash income or expense items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income/(Loss) before Non-Controlling Interest:

(US$) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income/(Loss) before Non-Controlling Interest: -$12,272,978 -$8,226,612 (+) Depletion Expense 4,598,976 3,854,000 (+) Finance Expense 10,548,963 1,536,041 (+) Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation 1,290,143 - (+) Listing expense - - (+) Transaction Costs - - (+) Commodity contract (gains)/losses 22,151,121 12,890,971 (+) Deferred taxes - - Adjusted EBITDA $26,316,225 $10,054,400

Oil and Gas Advisories

The term "boe" means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 1 boe to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 1 boe for 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. "Boe/d" and "boepd" mean barrel of oil equivalent per day.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for further information and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

