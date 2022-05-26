The panel measures 1,894 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm, weighs in at 22.5 kg, and has a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per C.Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has launched a new module for rooftop applications, based on 210mm cells. "It is a multi-busbar solar module manufactured with non-destructive cutting technology, capable of operating at an efficiency of 21.7%, outperforming its peers by 0.4%, increasing solar return on investment for users," the manufacturer said in a statement. Called RSM130-8-430-450M, the new 130-cell module is available in five versions with a power output ranging ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...