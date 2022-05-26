Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Participate in the Environment Technology Verification Program in India

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has been selected by the panel of The Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) to participate in the?Environment Technology Verification (ETV) program.

The ETV program is used to accelerate the introduction, piloting and adoption of innovative new water and wastewater technologies into the India market. Selected technologies are evaluated by a panel and if approved, formal recommendation is made to the Government of India, Ministry of Water Resources for the piloting of the technology. The Company's VP Engineering Sales, Mr. Thornley comments "We are very honored to be selected as an innovative technology provider and to participate in the India ETV program. Programs like these are important in accelerating the adoption of technologies which better protect our water resources and help transition us towards net-zero operations". The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many industrial use applications. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments "The market demand in India is both critical and enormous but pin-pointing application opportunities remains a challenge. The ETV program will aid Forward Water in overcoming that barrier and give Forward Water the opportunity to demonstrate the promise of its unique Forward Osmosis approach for advanced water treatment."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.forwardwater.com/

About the cGanga-ETV Program

The Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies (cGanga) is managing the Environment Technology Verification (ETV) program on behalf of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India. For more information please visit http://cganga.org/engage-with-us/etv/

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

