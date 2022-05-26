ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital's Award-Winning Klocked App Celebrates Global Running Day

Free June 1 event celebrates Global Running Day

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) , (OTC PINK:EPYFF) , (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that the award-winning Klocked app is holding a virtual event celebrating running - all types of running - road, track, and trail. This is an opportunity for every runner to win free digital swag from Klocked and join the leaderboard at any level. Free registration is now open for the June 1 Global Running Day event. Join the run and celebrate Global Running Day.

How to register

Download the Klocked app . Select Global Running Day. Complete the registration fields. On June 1st get moving! Run the route as many times as you would like. Randomly selected winners will be announced by June 14th.

What is Global Running Day?

Get pumped and get those legs moving as the first Wednesday in June is Global Running Day - on June 1 this year. Whether you're a regular runner or a bit of a novice, it doesn't matter, this holiday is about inspiring each other to lead a more active lifestyle, no matter the distance covered. This celebration is open and free to everyone. Simply grab your running shoes, a bottle of water, and get your legs moving!

"Just getting out for a run on Global Running Day is a win," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked. "With Klocked runners can join together and even run together no matter where they are."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

