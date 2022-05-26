VIZIO's NEW M Series Elevate immersive sound bar with rotating speakers secures one of the world's most prestigious consumer design awards

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), America's #1 sound bar brand, announced that it received recognition for its achievements in sound bar design by the International Forum (iF) Design, a prestigious German international design competition. VIZIO's M-Series Elevate immersive sound bar, from the upcoming 2023 collection, was awarded based on accomplishments in five key testing areas: idea, form, function, differentiation, and impact.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Organized since 1953, the iF seal signifies superior design, for consumers and the design community. The award is determined by an independent jury of international design experts who determine award winning designs based on a set of objective screening standards.

The VIZIO M-Series Elevate is a complete, immersive sound bar system with wireless subwoofer and rear surround speakers. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding along with DTS Virtual:X and DTS TruVolume HD post-processing for crystal clear sound. Concealed beneath a visually harmonious fabric-wrapped exterior is a pair of patented Adaptive Height Speakers that automatically rotate up when immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content is detected, and down toward the listener for a wide soundstage during playback of stereo or channel-based material an industry first. In unison with the Adaptive Height Speakers, a pair of outer acoustic ports rotate up and out from both ends of the sound bar. In this mode, the ports reveal colored LED accent lighting that users may configure or disable using the VIZIO remote.

"At VIZIO, we are constantly asking ourselves how we can make products that not only sound amazing but elevate the technology and user experience through innovation," said Todd Baker, Director of Product Management at VIZIO. "Getting this recognition by iF Design just shows we are moving in the right direction in making our products the best for our consumers, who deserve the best in creating that ultimate entertainment experience."

Availability:

The VIZIO M-Series Elevate (model number: M512E-K6) will be available in Q4 of 2022 at select Best Buy locations and other retailers.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

Contacts:

Press Contact for VIZIO:

Jodie McAfee

press@vizio.com