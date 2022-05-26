Teads, the global media platform, today announces the appointment of Natalie Bastian to Global Chief Marketing Officer, to lead the company's worldwide marketing team and strengthen its position as a global technology business. Based in Teads' New York office, Bastian will be responsible for Teads global marketing strategy and enabling growth across Teads' portfolio, including new omni-channel products such as its recently launched CTV offering.

Bastian joins Teads with a wealth of experience in applying data-driven strategies to build brand awareness and adoption to emerging platforms across streaming TV in the US. Bastian was most recently at Tubi, FOX Corporation's free ad-supported streaming service, where she served as SVP, Head of Marketing, leading marketing efforts spanning across B2C and B2B channels. Prior to this she was Head of Sales Marketing at Roku where she spearheaded positioning strategy across all client segments and touchpoints and was instrumental in the organization doubling in size and scope.

Natalie Bastian, Global CMO at Teads, comments: "Teads' mission to support quality journalism and enable brands to advertise responsibly is what first attracted me to the company. In speaking with the team, what excites me is the focus on innovation as a company that has the tech, talent and drive to develop an elevated and unique industry offering. I look forward to partnering with the team to bolster Teads' mission to advertisers and their agencies as well as publishers around the world."

Bastian has a decade-long track record of joining organisations to unite teams and ignite brand adoption during pivotal moments of growth. Bastian has been recognized as a Top Women in Media by Cynopsis and Most Powerful Women by Cablefax. Most recently she was listed as a Change-Maker, Top Women in Media Ad Tech by AdExchanger.

Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO at Teads comments: "Natalie brings a fantastic blend of energy, experience and creativity to Teads' leadership team. We're thrilled to bring an industry-leading marketer on board and I can't wait to see the impact she will have on our development as a business. As our platform continues to evolve through the launch of new products, industry leading research in areas such as Attention, and expansion into new markets, its perfect timing to add another outstanding executive to our talented roster."

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,200 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com

*Global reach as of September 2021

