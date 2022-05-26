DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 26-May-2022 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Preference shares not being included in denominator by two external data providers. Now being included to reflect correct % holding since preference shares acquired votes as per company announcement on 07 May 2020.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.541427 0.000000 5.541427 6418693 or reached Position of previous 14.989970 0.000000 14.989970 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0002349065 6418693 5.541427 Sub Total 8.A 6418693 5.541427%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 5.541430 5.541430% M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited 5.541430 5.541430% (wholly owned subsidiary of M &G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly M&G Plc owned subsidiary of M&G Group 5.541430 5.541430% Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 5.541430 5.541430% Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned 5.541430 5.541430% subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This TR1 supersedes any previous notifications.

12. Date of Completion

25-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 164337 EQS News ID: 1362113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

