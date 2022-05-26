Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4 Million Underwritten Public Offering & Uplisting for The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4 Million Underwritten Public Offering & Uplisting for The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS).

About The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company's products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products.

To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com

Singing Machine SMM205P Uni-Directional Dynamic Microphone with 10-Foot Cord: Amazon.ca: Musical Instruments, Stage & Studio

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702848/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-4-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-Uplisting-for-The-Singing-Machine-Company-Inc-NASDAQMICS

