Hermesus.com Digital Assets Trading Platform Announces Integration of Woodcoin and Volume Based Pricing Model

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / HERMESUS, a digital assets trading platform, today announced that it has integrated the Woodcoin cryptocurrency (ticker:LOG) as its preferred platform coin. Users of the Hermesus platform who hold specific amounts of LOG tokens in their Hermesus wallets will see significant discounts on their trading commissions. In addition, Hermesus users who opt to pay trading commissions with LOG coins will get additional discounts. It is now possible for Hermesus users to pay nearly zero trading fees by holding and using LOG coins.

As an additional feature, Hermesus announced that platform users can earn trading fee discounts based on their overall 30-day trading volume. For larger traders, the combined discounts can exceed 90%.

"We are excited to announce new functionality within the Hermesus ecosystem. By integrating Woodcoin's LOG coins as our primary trading platform coin and offering volume discounts, we can offer our users substantial reductions to their transaction costs," stated Colin Breeze, CEO at Hermesus. "We anticipate that this will provide significant benefits to our users who are higher volume traders, as well as to users who choose to hold and use LOG coins."

Woodcoin Foundation's Executive Director Lukas Saul added, "our collaboration with Hermesus has shown that our LOG token is gaining support and we are delighted to see new use cases for Woodcoin as a more widely adopted store of value."

The Hermesus digital assets trading platform leverages cutting-edge proprietary software and an intuitive user interface, purpose-built for compliance and digital asset protection. Users of the Hermesus platform can trade a wide variety of digital currency pairs, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), among others.

About Woodcoin Foundation

Woodcoin Foundation supports the enhancement and development of the Woodcoin infrastructure and its use cases. Woodcoin and its underlying blockchain were launched in 2014 as an improvement over existing store-of-value tokens owing to superior architecture and smoother reward curve, which allow Woodcoin to be mined longer with fewer and slower reductions in mining rewards. For more information, please visit Woodcoin.org.

About Hermesus

Hermesus is a US-based blockchain technology company offering professional grade, convenient, and innovative digital asset trading via fast and efficient execution as well as custody. For more information, please visit Hermesus.com.

Contact:

info@hermesus.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Hermesus (the "Company") within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "potential," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "continue," "likely to" and other similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company's current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. There is no guarantee that the Company's operation of its digital assets trading platform will improve the Company's financial performance or results of operations.

