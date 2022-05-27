Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 April 2022 at the General Meeting held today at 8.00am (AEST) by way of poll.

A summary of proxy votes and the number of votes cast on each poll is attached, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through a Tier 1 or 2 exploration strategy and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA.

In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp), a noncontrolling interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project, both in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial Officer

Austral Gold Limited

Jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+61 4666 892 307

David Hwang

Company Secretary

Austral Gold Limited

info@australgold.com

+61 (2) 9698 5414

Austral Gold Limited ABN 30 075 860 472 ASX: AGD TSXV: AGLD

Level 5 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000 | T +61 2 9380 7233 | F +61 2 9251 7455 | info@australgold.com | www.australgold.com

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 27 May 2022

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 14,531,247 2,425,805 160,143 433,262,286 14,691,390 2,425,805 433,262,286 Carried 84.89% 14.17% 0.94% 85.83% 14.17% 2 - Re-election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis Ordinary 449,889,195 141,951 167,489 180,846 450,306,684 141,951 180,846 Carried 99.94% 0.03% 0.03% 99.97% 0.03% 3 - Re-election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain Ordinary 449,864,617 173,876 160,143 180,846 450,274,760 173,876 180,846 Carried 99.93% 0.04% 0.03% 99.96% 0.04% 4 - Re-election Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril Ordinary 449,852,277 186,215 160,143 180,846 450,262,420 186,215 180,846 Carried 99.93% 0.04% 0.03% 99.96% 0.04% 5 - Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski Ordinary 449,879,105 159,388 160,143 180,846 450,289,248 159,388 180,846 Carried 99.93% 0.04% 0.03% 99.96% 0.04% 6 - Re-election of Director - Mr Saul Zang Ordinary 449,861,633 176,860 160,143 180,846 450,271,776 176,860 180,846 Carried 99.93% 0.04% 0.03% 99.96% 0.04% 7 - Re-election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert Ordinary 447,781,354 2,257,138 160,143 180,846 448,191,497 2,257,138 180,846 Carried 99.47% 0.50% 0.03% 99.50% 0.50% 8 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities Special 449,876,955 172,129 160,143 170,255 450,287,098 172,129 170,255 Carried 99.93% 0.04% 0.03% 99.96% 0.04%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125519