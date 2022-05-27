Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 April 2022 at the General Meeting held today at 8.00am (AEST) by way of poll.
A summary of proxy votes and the number of votes cast on each poll is attached, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo mine in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through a Tier 1 or 2 exploration strategy and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA.
In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp), a noncontrolling interest in Pampa Metals and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project, both in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 27 May 2022
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
|Resolution Result
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried / Not Carried
|1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|14,531,247
|2,425,805
|160,143
|433,262,286
|14,691,390
|2,425,805
|433,262,286
|Carried
|84.89%
|14.17%
|0.94%
|85.83%
|14.17%
|2 - Re-election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis
|Ordinary
|449,889,195
|141,951
|167,489
|180,846
|450,306,684
|141,951
|180,846
|Carried
|99.94%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|99.97%
|0.03%
|3 - Re-election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain
|Ordinary
|449,864,617
|173,876
|160,143
|180,846
|450,274,760
|173,876
|180,846
|Carried
|99.93%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|99.96%
|0.04%
|4 - Re-election Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril
|Ordinary
|449,852,277
|186,215
|160,143
|180,846
|450,262,420
|186,215
|180,846
|Carried
|99.93%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|99.96%
|0.04%
|5 - Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski
|Ordinary
|449,879,105
|159,388
|160,143
|180,846
|450,289,248
|159,388
|180,846
|Carried
|99.93%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|99.96%
|0.04%
|6 - Re-election of Director - Mr Saul Zang
|Ordinary
|449,861,633
|176,860
|160,143
|180,846
|450,271,776
|176,860
|180,846
|Carried
|99.93%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|99.96%
|0.04%
|7 - Re-election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert
|Ordinary
|447,781,354
|2,257,138
|160,143
|180,846
|448,191,497
|2,257,138
|180,846
|Carried
|99.47%
|0.50%
|0.03%
|99.50%
|0.50%
|8 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities
|Special
|449,876,955
|172,129
|160,143
|170,255
|450,287,098
|172,129
|170,255
|Carried
|99.93%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|99.96%
|0.04%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
