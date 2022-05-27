Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric," or the "Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm with a focus on water, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

Revenue for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, was $8.2 million and $16 million respectively, compared to $9.1 million and $17.3 million in 2021.

(see definition below) for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 was $469,000 and $1.4 million respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $2.8 million in 2021. Net cash (see definition below) as at March 31, 2022 was $2.7 million from net cash of $2.0 million at March 31, 2021.

BluMetric's Chief Executive Officer Scott MacFabe commented, "Overall, revenue and margins were down as the second quarter of 2021 included non-recurring, high margin COVID related projects. We are experiencing a pick up in our business development pipeline across all segments which is expected to monetize in the coming quarters."

A summary of the Company's results can be found below. Complete financial statements along with Management's Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial Table



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

($000) ($000) ($000) ($000) Revenue 8,214 9,139 16,030 17,291 Gross profit 1,802 2,664 3,847 4,883 Gross margin 22% 29% 24% 28% Operating expenses 1,454 1,199 2,719 2,350 Operating profit 348 1,465 1,128 2,533 Finance costs 24 122 57 241 Earnings before provision for income tax 324 1,343 1,071 2,292 Income tax expense 60 291 254 541 Net earnings 264 1,052 817 1,752 Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.06 EBITDA1 469 1,617 1,382 2,838 Free cash flow2 122 1,939 (226) 2,233 Net cash3



2,687 2,028



Note 1: EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Note 2: Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as operating cash flows less capital expenditures and net payment of lease obligations.

Note 3: Net cash is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as cash less total debt excluding lease liabilities.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 170 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial/Industrial, Government, Military and Mining clients in Canada and the United States.

