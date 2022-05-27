Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Givex Information Technology Group Limited (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) ("Givex" or the "Corporation"), today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by Givex at its annual and special shareholders meeting held on May 26th, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Number of Directors

A ballot was conducted to set the number of directors of the Corporation at five (5). According to the proxies received and the ballots cast, the number of the directors of the Corporation was set at five (5) with the following results:

Votes For: 42,730,440 Votes Against: 25,500

Election of Directors

The five (5) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Don Gray 42,730,440 99.94 25,500 0.06 Jim Woodside 42,730,440 99.94 25,500 0.06 Miles Evans 42,730,440 99.94 25,500 0.06 Michael Carr 42,730,440 99.94 25,500 0.06 Robert Munro 42,730,440 99.94 25,500 0.06

Appointment of Auditor

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of KPMG LLP ("KPMG) as the Corporations auditors and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, KPMG was appointed as the Corporations auditors and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration with the following results:

Votes For: 43,180,530 Votes Withheld: 25,510

Continuance and Name Change

A ballot was conducted with respect to approving a special resolution to continue the Corporation from British Columbia to Ontario and to authorize the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation to "Givex Corp.", as more fully described in the Corporation's management information circular (the "Continuance and Name Change"). According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the Continuance and Name Change was approved with the following results:

Votes For: 42,152,717 Votes Against: 725,500

Authorizing Board to Fix the Number of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to approving a special resolution, subject to the Corporation becoming subject to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to the Continuance and Name Change, the directors shall be empowered and authorized to determine the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at annual meetings of the Corporation within the minimum and maximum numbers provided in the articles of incorporation of the Corporation, as more fully described in the Corporations management information circular (the "Special Resolution"). According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the Special Resolution was approved with the following results:

Votes For: 42,724,405 Votes Against: 31,535

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 113,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

