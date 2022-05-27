Water Bottle Caps with Integrated Deep UV LEDs Recognized for Excellence in Business to Consumer: Travel, Sports Outdoor Goods

During an awards ceremony on May 24, 2022, the German Innovation Awards named both WAATR PureMax 4D and CrazyCap as winners in Business to Consumer: Travel, Sports Outdoor Goods. The German Innovation Award recognizes "products and solutions that distinguish themselves primarily by their user centricity and added value compared to earlier solutions."

WAATR PureMax 4D was chosen as a 2022 German Innovation Award winner because it provides superior hydration using the science of 4D Purification. This purification process combines patented, spatially-placed dual UV-C LEDs to destroy viruses, bacteria and pathogens and a filter cartridge system to remove metal, chemical, organic and particulate matter.

CrazyCap was named a 2022 German Innovation Award winner due to its modern UV-C water purification technology which both purifies water and periodically cleans the bottle. Plus, CrazyCap features a sleek and ultra compact design, making it small enough to fit into your backpack and easy to carry everywhere. CrazyCap provides a sustainable hydration alternative replacing tons of single-use plastic over its ten year lifespan.

"We want to empower people with zero-waste solutions and technologies in an effort to leave this world better than we found it," said Founder CEO of WAATR, Rakesh Guduru, Ph.D. "We thank the German Innovation Award 2022 Jury for choosing our products for excellence in business."

WAATR PureMax 4D uses the world's first cutting-edge 4D Purification system, which is powered by both advanced UV-C light and a state-of-the-art filter cartridge system. First, spatially-placed dual UV-C LEDs treat the water to destroy viruses, bacteria and pathogens. Then the cap passes your water through a filter cartridge system to reduce particulate, chemical and metal contaminants. Destroying the bio-contaminants completely before they enter into the filter cartridge system is a critical step that differentiates PureMax from other filtration systems. 4D Purification eliminates 99.9999999% of bio-contaminants including viruses and 99.9% of metal, chemical and particulate contaminants from water. It is the only purification system in a water bottle to reach such a level of efficacy. Not only does it reach this level of efficacy, but it also destroys the bio-contaminants from water completely before they enter into the filtration system. In other systems, these bio-contaminants are trapped on the filter bed material but not destroyed, allowing them to actively grow on the surface. These trapped bio-contaminants release metabolites into the water over the course of usage and reverse contaminate the water.

CrazyCap is the smallest UV-C water purification cap and measures only 2 inches in height, yet it packs a powerful punch destroying 99.999999% biocontaminants (CrazyCap Pro) using its advanced UV-C LED technology. Additionally, CrazyCap performs over 80K self-cleaning bottle cycles over its life-time to ensure your bottle remains clean without a moldy and musty smell. Besides the smallest size and kill rate efficacy, CrazyCap stands apart from other UV bottles due to its port-less charger, UV shield ring, lifetime warranty, and highly rated customer service.

Since its creation, CrazyCap has earned numerous awards and honorable mentions, such as one of TIME Magazine Best Inventions 2020, Outdoor Retailer Best Inventions 2020, Women's Health Fit Tech Award 2021, and CNET Best Overall Self-Cleaning Bottle (2020, 2021, 2022).

About WAATR: WAATR is a technology startup that changes the entire life cycle of water. Our flagship products are rechargeable, screw-on caps that feature embedded UVC LEDs which destroy microorganisms and pathogens, turning water from untrusted sources into drinkable/potable goodness.

WAATR believes in a world where everyone, everywhere, can access clean, safe, drinking water to elevate their quality of life in the most sustainable way. Our HydroCap and CrazyCap are fully sustainable solutions designed to work with existing products on the market, in an effort to reduce industrial waste and reduce carbon footprint.

These bottle caps seamlessly integrate with other popular reusable water bottles like Hydro Flask, Iron Flask, Simple Modern, Hydro Cell, ThermoFlask, Klean Kanteen, S'well, Mira, etc. We offer a 30-day risk-free trial, along with a lifetime warranty. So what are you waiting for? Switch your bottle cap today, and unlock a true eco-conscious lifestyle.

