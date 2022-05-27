

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) is up over 15% at $15.20 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 14% at $6.88 Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) is up over 14% at $5.20 Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is up over 12% at $11.55 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is up over 11% at $9.64 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is up over 10% at $48.51 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 10% at $9.45 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is up over 9% at $5.52 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is up over 8% at $410 Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is up over 6% at $8.41



In the Red



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down over 47% at $7.96 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is down over 21% at $45.98 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 21% at $24.10 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 17% at $9.20 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is down over 14% at $2.34 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is down over 13% at $12.12 ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is down over 11% at $2.51 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 9% at $152.00 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 7% at $3.09 Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) is down over 6% at $47.80 MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) is down over 5% at $2.42







