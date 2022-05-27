An international group of scientists has used bulk passivation and surface passivation techniques to implement terbium doping in an all-inorganic perovskite solar cell, while using quantum dots to improve the stability of the perovskite itself.An international research group has built an all-inorganic perovskite solar cell with a terbium doped solar absorber, which purportedly increases thermal stability. "We developed a low-cost and simple hot-air method and we also used terbium doping and quantum passivation techniques to stabilize the perovskite phase in the ambient conditions," researcher ...

