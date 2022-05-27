

LONDON / NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on marketing effectiveness, has today launched the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition (www.warc.com/awards/effectiveness/north-america). Delivered in association with LIONS (www.canneslions.com/enter/awards), using world-class expertise in award management and judging, this new competition will shine a light on marketing greatness in the region.The Awards are built around the benchmarks of the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and B2B Effectiveness Ladder (www.warc.com/about-creative), which provide universal frameworks of the six main approaches for using strategy and creativity to drive specific B2C and B2B marketing outcomes.Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential Intelligence & Events and Chair of LIONS, said: "The WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America offer marketers a new benchmark against which to assess just how well their marketing is working. Using the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders as part of the judging process will give the industry a standard showing of what great effective work looks like in the region."Paul Coxhill, CEO, WARC, added: "The six categories of these new Awards for North America will be judged by extremely high-calibre juries including senior marketers from some of the region's biggest brands and top agency professionals and specialists. To launch these Awards, we are delighted to welcome our two Jury Chairs, Cheryl Guerin of Mastercard and Pam Forbus of Pernod Ricard."Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation at MasterCard will chair three categories: B2B, Customer Experience and Cultural Impact.Cheryl leads the overall stewardship of one of the world's most iconic and recognizable brands. She oversees the strategy and activation of Mastercard's highly decorated Priceless campaign, advancing the brand to consumers and B2B audiences through cutting-edge advertising, digital marketing and innovative insights that inform and inspire new opportunities for the business.Commenting on her upcoming role, Cheryl Guerin said: "It's a tremendous honor to lead the jury of the first-ever WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my peers to review the most exceptional B2B and B2C creativity from North America, and recognize the true effectiveness gems, which will help inspire and empower our industry."Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard, USA, has been appointed Jury Chair of the Instant Impact, Sustained Growth and Brand Purpose categories.Pam oversees U.S. marketing and innovation for 26 leading spirits, wine and champagne brands in the company's premium portfolio, including Absolut, Jameson, Malibu, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouet, GH Mumm and many others. Since joining Pernod Ricard in 2020, Pam has implemented "media to shelf" to drive consumer/shopper centric brand and business building.On chairing, Pam Forbus said: "As a long-time fan of WARC, I'm thrilled to be chairing the first year of the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition. It's great to see the framework of the Creative Effectiveness Ladder come to life in this competition, and I look forward to using it to shine a light on our region's most inspiring work."The juries will score papers according to campaign objectives, insight and strategic thinking, implementation, business effects and lessons learned. They will then be benchmarked against the Creative Effectiveness or B2B Effectiveness Ladders providing entrants with a clear idea about where their work fits on the six rungs of the relevant ladder. For each category, the juries will award a Grand Prix as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades.With a straightforward process to enter, the Awards are free to enter and open to all agencies and brands from North America. Papers will be accepted until 21 September.More information on the new WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition, and how to enter is available at www.warc.com/awards/effectiveness/north-america.The newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America are part of a suite of WARC Awards (www.warc.com/our-awards), which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions -- the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.Source: WarcContact:Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.