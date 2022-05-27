DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Board of Directors Elects New Management Board

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Board of Directors Elects New Management Board 27-May-2022 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For Immediate Release 27 May 2022 PhosAgro Board of Directors Elects New Management Board Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro elected a new Management Board, which includes Mikhail Rybnikov, Alexey Sirotenko and Dmitry Morozov. In addition, the list of candidates for election to PhosAgro's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was approved. The list includes all current members of the Board of Directors who continue to perform their duties. The candidate list for the Company's Audit Commission was also approved. The Board of Directors approved related-party transactions, including one major transaction, and proposed that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders designate Unicon as the Company's auditor for 2022 under Russian Accounting Standards. Given the situation in external markets, the Board of Directors will discuss the issue of interim dividend payments at a later date. Furthermore, the Board of Directors reviewed issues concerning the preparation of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, such as the format and text of voting ballots and the wording of decisions on agenda items. The Board decided to add the report on the Company's internal audit to the list of materials submitted to shareholders in preparation for the Annual General Meeting. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK /NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/ DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP) PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Sequence No.: 164757 EQS News ID: 1363391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)