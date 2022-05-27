Global Energy Monitor (GEM) has launched a new open-source online tool that lists large-scale solar plants in 148 countries.Global Energy Monitor (GEM) has unveiled a new online tool to map solar power plants throughout the world with capacities above 20 MW. The Global Solar Power Tracker (GSPT) can map projects of any status, including operational arrays or announced plants, as well as solar facilities that are under development or under construction. Every solar park is linked to a wiki page on the GEM wiki platform. The tracking tool provides search results by project name, start-up year, operator, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...