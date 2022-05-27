Stockhouse Publishing: Market Movers. Today's Top Stock Picks For New & Trending Opportunities

Market Movers. Today's Top Stock Picks For New & Trending Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Investors want insight. Welcome to the Market Movers Newsletter where we have created a snapshot of new and trending companies that we think investors will want to know about. Below you have direct access to this edition's top picks including milestones, highlights and easy access links to do additional research on each company and their products or projects.

Blue Star Gold Corp. V.BAU | BAUFF METALS & MINING

With multiple, high potential projects in Canada's far north, Blue Star Gold Corp. is focused on gold exploration and development in Nunavut's Kitikmeot region, Canada. The company owns the Ulu Gold Property and the contiguous Hood River Property, and recently acquired the Roma Project. Blue Star now controls more than 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the highly prospective/underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt, where it is also the largest title holder. The Vancouver based gold company is focused on expanding its mineral resource at the Ulu Property, an advanced project where a significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit. The highly prospective Hood River and Roma Properties are the Company's exploration stage and least explored projects. The Hood River Property was recently expanded, adding several highly prospective target areas such as the Twilight Zone just to the south of the Flood Zone gold deposit. It also hosts diamond potential, including the Tenacity diamondiferous kimberlite and a field of unsourced kimberlite indicator mineral samples. Numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority prospects with drill ready targets occur throughout the projects. The Company plans to continue refining its large pipeline of targets, with drill testing of the highest priority targets scheduled in the upcoming exploration program.

https://bluestargold.ca/

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. V.LIT | PNXLF METALS & MINING

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, natural resource company Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The company is growing its land position at Salar de Antofalla. Recently completed geophysical surveys at its Rincon West lithium project to identify targets for a drill program. The Rincon West project covers 24.7 square kilometres (2,470 hectares) of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. A total of 36.4 line-kilometres of Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) soundings surveys were completed at Rincon West. The surveys provide electrical resistivity data capable of detecting and delineating conductive strata potentially associated with concentrated lithium brines. TEM soundings are an advanced reconnaissance technique frequently employed in the exploration of lithium salars. Argentina Lithium's Antofalla North project includes both 100% held and optioned properties. With its latest option, the company now controls 149.87 square kilometres (14,987 hectares) of mining leases in the salar, distributed between the adjacent provinces of Salta and Catamarca. The company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". Another of its projects is the Incahuasi Lithium project.

https://argentinalithium.com/

Vejii Holdings Ltd. C.VEJI | VEJIF TECHNOLOGY

Vejii Holdings Ltd. is engaged in providing plant-based and sustainable living products. This includes a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The company's product categories include grocery, protein and sports nutrition, vitamins and supplement, personal care, baby and kids, and vegan wine. With a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform, the company boasts thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs, the platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers. Its dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the company reported revenue of $1,721,640 as compared to $25,441 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Kelowna BC, Vejii also owns and operates the US-based Veg Essentials LLC, with VeganEssentials.com awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine, as well as VEDGEco USA Inc., the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options.

https://vejiiholdings.com/

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. C.EWG | EWGFF HEALTHCARE

One of the best-kept secrets on the entire Canadian Securities Exchange, Eat Well Investment Group Inc. is a plant-based foods investment company focused on agribusiness, foodtech, and CPG brands. With portfolio investments forecasting $60,000,000 in revenue for 2021, and $90-$110 million in revenue for 2022, Eat Well Group is one of the largest plant-based foods investment platforms on the CSE, with portfolio investment companies selling innovative plant-based products in thousands of stores across 35 countries. One of Eat Well Group's investee companies, Amara Organic Foods, recently saw its products added to shelves at Walmart Canada, Amazon, Costco, Whole Foods, Loblaws, Sobeys, and Kroger's eCommerce platforms. On a mission to positively contribute to global food insecurity, Eat Well Group is led by a team that has built and scaled multiple companies, had previous exits, and financed and invested in plant-based food companies for 16 years. Eat Well Group offers investors unparalleled access to deal flow, substantial opportunities within the plant-based sector, and a way to invest in the global agricultural industry at a critical time.

https://eatwellgroup.com/

Psyence Group Inc. C.PSYG | HEALTHCARE

Biotechnology company Psyence Group Inc (CSE:PSYG) is a science-led psychedelic platform led by experts in neurology, neuroscience, and drug development. With a focus on natural psychedelics, Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. The name combines the words "psychedelic" and "science", joining together to produce medicines developed through evidence-based research. Informed by nature and guided by science, the company built and operates one of the world's first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities in Southern Africa. This team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology and drug development. Psyence works to both develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development and set the global standard for excellence and consistency in nature-based psilocybin products. The company provides standardized natural psilocybin products to clinicians, research centres and universities undertaking research and clinical trials in the use of natural psilocybin for the treatment of a range of mental health disorders and other medical conditions. Psyence's key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Southern Africa, and a presence in the United States and Australia.

https://psyence.com/

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. N.NFTX | TECHNOLOGY

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital agency that specializes in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive extended reality metaverse design, play-to-earn gaming and virtual asset royalty streams, among other areas of expertise. Additionally, Looking Glass Labs plans to grow its business through collaborations, consulting services, mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. The company's 100%-owned subsidiary "House of Kibaa" is a Web3 studio that designs and creates 3D-ready NFT collections and is in the process of executing on a next-generation metaverse that has already completed its inaugural land sale. These assets will allow functional art and collectibles to coexist at the same time across different NFT blockchain environments. Through House of Kibaa, Looking Glass Labs previously completed an NFT drop for their GenZeroes franchise, which sold out in 37 minutes and generated over $6 Million in gross proceeds. By way of its multi-faceted business model, Looking Glass Labs is working steadily to build its growing portfolio of perpetual royalty streams, resulting in consistent, de-risked and passive revenue. The Company also continues to engage with the most popular NFT communities, creators and brands; build its own communities; collaborate on asset creation; and integrate with immersive digital environments.

https://www.lgl.io/

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. T.CRDL | CRDL HEALTHCARE

Cardiol Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company based out of Oakville, Ontario, that is focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiol's lead product candidate is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in cardiovascular medicine. CardiolRx is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the LANCER trial). LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx has on key biomarkers associated with heart disease. Cardiol has also received IND authorization from the FDA to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in two orphan drug indications: (i) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age; and (ii) a Phase II multicenter open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium), which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. Additionally, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation associated with the development and progression of heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the U.S. exceeding $30 billion annually.

https://www.cardiolrx.com/

Advance Lithium Corp. V.AALI | ADGCF METALS & MINING

Advance Lithium is a junior exploration company that is focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties that contain lithium, precious metals and fertilizer minerals. The company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April 2018. The company also holds a 10.85% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 89.15% of the Kakamega project is held by Shanta Gold Limited (project previously owned by Barrick Gold Corporation). In March, 2021 Advance Gold acquired 13 salars in central Mexico containing potassium, boron and lithium, enabling it to move into agricultural minerals and the exciting lithium space. Advance Lithium also has 13 lithium-potassium-boron salary and a R&D lab in Mexico. Advance Lithium filed a patent in October 2021 for an extraction method in order to process lithium in an environmentally-friendly way. The new method the company filed a patent for uses water and an electrical process to obtain a solution of lithium and potassium, which can be done several times in a row in order to produce a high-grade concentrate, which would also be useful in extracting boron. Advance Lithium is also engaged in developing, building and operating lithium mines and compound processing facilities. The company develops a process to extract lithium from clay and sand without brine evaporation. Advance Lithium also operates 13 lithium salars, including La Doncella, Maxy, Hernandez, El Cristalillo, Las Casas, Salitral, Saldivar, Agrito, La Prieta, Chapala, El Perdido, El Barril and Colorada. In addition to the lithium salars, Advance Lithium also operates the Tabasquena Silver Mine and Venaditas polymetallic project, both in Mexico.

http://advancelithiumcorp.com/

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. V.OZAU | MNNFD METALS & MINING

Headquartered out of Vancouver, BC Queensland Gold Hills is mineral exploration and development company focused on gold discoveries in the historic mining districts of Queensland Australia. At present, the company is advancing the drill ready Big Hills Gold Project in South East Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfields. This is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District active in the late 19th century, which include Canal Creek, Thanes Creek, Leyburn, Palgrave, Pikedale, Lucky Valley and MacDonald Goldfields. These supported both alluvial and reef mining, with the Queenslander Mine distinguishing itself as the first lode gold mine in the state of Queensland with a total production of 4.1Koz of gold at an average grade of 50g/t with some early crushings reported up to 4000g/t. The current exploration model for the Big Hill project is a high grade, shear hosted, orogenic. This is typically associated with continental margin accretionary orogens that usually occurs in terranes dominated by turbiditic (meta- sedimentary) rocks and are commonly associated with second- and third-order faults and shear zones resulting in moderately to steeply plunging, tabular to pipe-like orebodies. Historical mining activity records show that the vein system has the ability to host significant high-grade mineralization along with complex stranded structural architectures that are capable of creating large mineralised shoots. The vein systems remain open at depth below the historical workings as well as along strike and remain untested by drilling.

https://queenslandgoldhills.com/

Winshear Gold Corp. V.WINS | HELOF METALS & MINING

Previously known as Helio Resource Corp., Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian based junior gold exploration company focused on its highly prospective Gaban Gold Project located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru. The company completed its acquisition of the Gaban Gold and Tinka I.O.C.G. projects in Peru from Palamina Corp. in 2019. Situated in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru, the Gaban Gold project is roughly 750 kilometers southeast of Lima. During field campaigns between 2019 and 2021, Winshear outlined a gold anomaly that measured 2.2 by 1 kilometers. Once permits have been received, the company plans to drill the first ever holes at Gaban sometime in 2022. Winshear is also pursuing its rights to the SMP Gold Project in Tanzania where it has been active in exploring and developing the SMP Gold project since 2006. In 2017, however, the Tanzanian government changed the Mining Act where the Retention License Act, where the SMP project sat under, was abolished. This has positioned Winshear to receive C$124.8 million in damages which proceedings towards a tribunal decision will begin in the first half of 2023.

https://winshear.com/

