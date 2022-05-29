Eros Media World Plc (NYSE: ESGC) ("Eros", the "Company") today announced that the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") has granted the Company an extension through August 1, 2022, subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis, to complete and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 20-F") and the Company's Semi-Annual Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended September 30, 2021 including the unaudited financial statements to be contained therein (the "2022 HY 6-K").

The NYSE has notified the Company that it will closely monitor the Company's progress with the interim milestones the Company previously submitted to the NYSE and that failure to achieve these interim milestones could potentially result in an accelerated trading suspension prior to August 1, 2022.

The Company is fully engaged with its incoming independent registered public accounting firm, TR Chadha Co LLP, Chartered Accountants ("TRC"). According to Isle of Man regulations, it was mandatory for TRC to receive a formal Financial Services Authority ("FSA") approval as a recognized auditor in the Isle of Man. The approval process took longer than initially anticipated and was concluded successfully on April 29, 2022 when TRC received the formal FSA recognized auditor status. The Company is in the process of preparing to file the 2021 20-F (including the financial statements to be included therein) as well as subsequent delayed filings. Given the recent significant corporate changes, including the previously announced sale of STX Entertainment as well as changes to the management team and Board of Directors, the Company and its auditors require additional time to complete the audit work required for filing the 2021 20-F.

Eros Media World Plc, ("Eros", the "Company") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global media and entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television, OTT digital media streaming and emerging web 3.0 ecosystem to consumers around the world. The Company also owns the leading South Asian OTT platform Eros Now, which has rights to over 12,000 films across major Indian languages. For further information, please visit www.ErosMediaWorld.com.

