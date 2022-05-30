Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - Umee announces its first DAO initiative, the Umee Validator DAO, to further decentralize decision-making on all matters around the validators that secure the Umee network. The operations of the Umee Validator DAO will be fully led and run by the Validator DAO Committee, a team of volunteers from the active Umee mainnet validator community.





Umee

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/125746_526bfd61240e4bdb_001full.jpg

Initially, the first and foremost responsibility of the Validator DAO is to analyze validator contributions and make important Umee Foundation delegation decisions. In the future, the Umee Core team will be taking a support role in optimizing and expanding the functions and impact of the Umee Validator DAO. It will be an inclusive and sustainable validator community for Umee over the long run.

The founders of the Umee welcome the entire validator community to get involved. To Get Involved, visit the following links:

Learn more about the Umee Validator DAO here

Join the validator community on Umee's Discord

Read more about the UMEE Validator DAO announcement on their Medium blog.

About Umee

Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity.

Company name: Umee

Email: support@umee.cc

Website: https://www.umee.cc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Umee_CrossChain

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/UmeeCrossChain/

Contact person: Elliot Rolvink

City: Miami, Florida

Country: USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125746