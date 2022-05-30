Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Bjorn Borg AB (89/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Bjorn Borg AB's annual general meeting, held on May 19, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 31, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: BORG Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0015811807 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 30, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017766520 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 31, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com