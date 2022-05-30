Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022

WKN: A3CR9W ISIN: SE0015811807 Ticker-Symbol: 6BB0 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
09:28 Uhr
4,290 Euro
+0,080
+1,90 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
30.05.2022 | 08:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Bjorn Borg AB (89/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Bjorn Borg AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 19, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 31, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BORG           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0015811807       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 30, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017766520       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 31, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
