Montag, 30.05.2022
WKN: A3CR9W ISIN: SE0015811807 Ticker-Symbol: 6BB0 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
09:28 Uhr
4,290 Euro
+0,080
+1,90 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Bjorn Borg AB (92/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 17, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BORG IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017766538              
Order book ID:  258492                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
