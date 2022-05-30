Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Bjorn Borg AB (92/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BORG IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017766538 Order book ID: 258492 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com