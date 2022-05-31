Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Invests in Groundbreaking Data Exhaust Research Through Partnership with Dalhousie University Cyber Labs

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, is funding Dalhousie University researchers to study data exhaust. The research will ultimately lead to applications that help the defence sector continually enhance its security posture.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices have the potential to learn about their users and their surrounding environments by combining sensor information from cameras, microphones, and internet connectivity. By-products from online actions, known as data exhaust, can be a security threat. As the defence sector looks to use IoT data points in various applications, risk must be managed.

"The collaboration between Calian and Dalhousie University's Cyber Labs brings industry experience together with brilliant researchers to work on fascinating and groundbreaking research, namely, the security risks associated with data exhaust and how to reduce that risk for the defence sector," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian.

"Cybersecurity is ever-evolving," explains Kevin de Snayer, Director, Security Solutions, Calian. "We are investing in research to create an efficient and effective system and process to test defence customers' IoT devices for risks and vulnerabilities before deploying them into active duty."

The initial projects will be performed by two Dalhousie cyber labs: Emerging Wireless Technologies (MYTECH) Lab and Network Information Management and Security (NIMS) Lab. The first part is research on data exhaust. The second part is research and development to create a context-aware framework to predict, detect, and prevent denial of service (DoS) attacks on IoT. Calian will own the intellectual property (IP).

"Collaborating with industrial partners like Calian empowers Dalhousie researchers to help find solutions to the pressing challenges that emerge with new technologies," says Alice Aiken, Vice-President Research & Innovation, Dalhousie University. "This partnership will allow our researchers Dr. Nur Zincir-Heywood from the NIMS Lab and Dr. Srini Sampalli from the MYTECH Lab the chance to advance computer science and make important contributions to cybersecurity."

Calian is making this investment in cyber research to continually help its customers improve their security postures in an ever-changing world. The Company's funding also supports the economic development requirements of the Government of Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) program as a subcontractor on the Land C4ISR program. These two projects represent the first of several that Calian will make in collaboration with funding organizations such as Mitacs, a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering Canadian innovation. The funding will lead to innovative cybersecurity solutions, cybersecurity skills development, and job creation.

Visit the Calian Booth # 701/M16 at CANSEC June 1 and 2, 2022, at the EY Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Dalhousie University

Dalhousie University is a vibrant hub with regional, national and global impact, recognized for the outstanding quality of its research and innovation. In its more than 190 undergraduate and graduate programs across 13 faculties, Dalhousie provides a unique, interactive and collaborative environment for creating and sharing knowledge, supported by research funding from governments, industry and nongovernmental organizations.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703293/Calian-Invests-in-Groundbreaking-Data-Exhaust-Research-Through-Partnership-with-Dalhousie-University-Cyber-Labs