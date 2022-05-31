Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
08:04 Uhr
19,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,60020,35007:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2022 | 07:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Prosafe appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Prosafe is pleased to announce the appointment of Reese McNeel (45) as Chief Financial Officer. Mr McNeel will replace the current DCEO&CFO, Stig H. Christiansen, who, as previously announced, has accepted a position with another company. Mr McNeel will take up his position on 1 August 2022.

Mr McNeel has more than 20 years of experience from management and financial positions, including many years of experience from the offshore industry. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sevan Marine ASA.

Mr McNeel holds a Master of Business Administration from the IESE Business School in Barcelona and a degree in Finance and Economics from Utah State University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Reese McNeel to Prosafe. He brings significant experience and competence and will help drive the further development of Prosafe", says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 31 May 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


PROSAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.