On board newest Mercy Ship, African leaders commit to Dakar Declaration a roadmap which will accelerate access to surgical, obstetric, and anesthetic care by 2030

H.E. President of Senegal Macky Sall has inaugurated the world's largest purpose-built hospital ship and committed to accelerate access to surgical, obstetric and anesthetic care for the nations of Africa. Ceremonies commemorated more than 30 years of service in Africa. Internationalhumanitarian organization Mercy Ships and its partners in Africa used the opportunity to come together in an unprecedented and strategic effort to improve access to safer surgery across the continent through a series of milestone events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005472/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Representatives from Cameroon, the Union of Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal, gathered on board the Global Mercy to approve a strategic road map to improve surgical care for African nations by 2030, where an estimated 93% of sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to safe surgery.

H.E. President Macky Sall greeted the Heads of State, saying, "We, heads of states present this day, have adopted the Dakar Declaration, which is the result of the meticulous work of our ministers and experts on access to surgical, obstetric and aesthetic care. As President in Office for the African Union, I commit to bring the Dakar Declaration to the summit of heads of state and African governments."

Gert van de Weerdhof, Mercy Ships Chief Executive Officer said, "At the end of a difficult week for Senegal and for all of us after the tragic events that happened; today, I want to greet you all on this special day here in Dakar, Senegal. The inauguration of the Global Mercy is only one part of the reason we celebrate today. Big decisions have been made here in Dakar."

President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani said, "I pay tribute to Senegal as well as the personnel of Mercy Ships for their commitment to this mission. I applaud this model cooperation contributing to the strengthening of our surgical, obstetric, and anesthetic systems in Africa."

The Dakar Declaration is an historic agreement following foundational discussions from an International Symposium in Senegal held May 4 6, 2022 where experts and ministers of health from 29 African nations met to put forward their commitment to advancing access to surgical, obstetric, and anesthetic care. The result of the Symposium brought a fresh initiative to draft a clear path toward safer and wider access to surgical care in Africa by 2030. Symposium members shared knowledge of their countries' surgical care situations, addressed gaps and challenges in their national surgical, obstetric and anesthetic plans, and developed new strategies for implementation and capacity building. Prior to the International Symposium, a baseline assessment was carried out with each country and evaluated by a scientific committee.

A first of its kind in Africa, this study has so far collected data about the availability, access, and operation of surgical, obstetric, and anesthetic healthcare systems in 29 of the 47 nations of WHO's sub-Saharan African region. The survey provides critical insights into Africa's healthcare systems from the perspective of district hospitals, particularly in the area of surgery. The World Health Organization will leverage the results of the study to complete the ongoing situational analysis of clinical and hospital services, as well as develop and finalize the regional strategy for strengthening clinical and hospital services in Africa.

The comprehensive preliminary report developed by members of the scientific committee led to the drafting of a roadmap to scale up investment in the strengthening of surgical, obstetric, anesthetic, and nursing care in Africa, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). A draft Dakar Declaration was prepared and endorsed by the Ministers of Health and approved by visiting African Heads of State.

The new hospital ship, Global Mercy is 174 meters long, 28.6 meters wide and has space for 200 patients, six operating rooms, one laboratory, general outpatient clinics, a dental clinic, and an eye clinic. The hospital decks cover a total area of 7,000 square meters and contain the latest training facilities. When in full service, the ship will be able to accommodate up to 950 people when docked, including crew members and volunteers from all over the world.

A recording of the inauguration ceremony can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HylOGBYaX-0.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Global health for the last two decades has focused on individual diseases, while surgical care in low-resource countries has not received the attention it needs. Lack of surgical care resulted in almost 17 million deaths annually.

Mercy Ships is an international faith-based organization that operates hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, medical capacity building, and health system strengthening to those with little access to safe surgical care. Since 1978, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 countries, with the last three decades focused entirely on partnering with African nations. Each year, volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to the cause. Mercy Ships has offices in 16 countries and an Africa Bureau. For more information, visit mercyships.org and follow us @MercyShips on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005472/en/

Contacts:

Africa

Yasmina Bilboa

APO Account Director

Telephone: +221 76175922

Email: yasmina.bileoma@apo-opa.com

Website: https://APO-opa.com

Domestic

Laura Rebouche'

U.S. National Media Relations Director

Email: laura.rebouche@mercyships.org

Website: https://www.mercyships.org

International

Diane Rickard

Mercy Ships International Media Relations Manager

Email: International.media@mercyships.org

Website: https://MercyShips.africa/press/

