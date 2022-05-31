NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (178/22)

As of Thursday, June, 2, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 24 and 36-month contracts on Getinge AB, B Class -shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Wednesday, June, 1, 2022. 24- and 36-month contracts on GETI B will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072052