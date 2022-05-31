Cloud Equity Group Announces Sale of CloudAccess

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Cloud Equity Group, a private equity firm based in New York, announced today it has completed the sale of CloudAccess, a leading platform-as-a-service hosting provider, to Miss Group, an international web hosting provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, CloudAccess is a leading provider of Wordpress and Joomla hosting internationally. By combining its propriety control panel platform, 100% in-house customer service team, and its ability to support web programming/development needs, CloudAccess's "one-stop-shop" offers a significant hosting proposition to its clients, which include end-users across over 200 countries worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Miss Group to continue our accelerated growth and take CloudAccess to the next level as a leading platform-as-a-service hosting provider," said Jonathan Gafill, CEO of CloudAccess. "We thank Cloud Equity Group for their supportive and collaborative partnership over the past six years as we transformed the business through operational improvements and strategic growth."

"We are extremely excited for the CloudAccess team and their future growth," said Sean Frank, a Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group. "When we partnered with Jonathan Gafill and his management team, it was clear CloudAccess had the talent to grow organically while continuing to execute on their proven product expansion playbook. By completing one add-on and driving substantial organic growth, the business has almost doubled during Cloud Equity Group's ownership."

Fredrik Björklund, co-founder and CEO of Miss Group, added "CloudAccess is a growing web hosting provider with an impressive client base that will help us expand our reach across North America. Its specialist knowledge and capabilities with Joomla and WordPress will further strengthen Miss Group's service offering, as well as opening our international network of technical expertise, products and services to CloudAccess' current customers to support their businesses as they grow."

About Cloud Equity Group

Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About CloudAccess

CloudAccess is the premiere hosting and support platform for the Joomla and Wordpress content management systems. The company developed and has exclusive rights to the Cloud Control Panel, a custom built, feature-rich, application management portal that is setting new standards within the hosting industry. CloudAccess is the home to over 15,000 websites and offers an industry-leading support team that supports all core Joomla and WordPress features.

