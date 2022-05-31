Baby Singularities NFT launch party is at the Jazz Club in Decentraland's VegasCity on May 31st starting at 8 PM UTC/4 PM EST.

The NFTs will provide collectors access to Sophia's AI and metaverse for training AI, serving the quest to bring sentience, life, and artificial general intelligence (AGI) to Sophia and the world.

Baby Singularities NFT collection is available to purchase on OpenSea marketplace.

HONG KONG, CHINA / LOS ANGELES, CA / LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 /Sophia, the world's most renowned and well-loved robot, is revolutionizing the future with her Sophia's Age of Singularities (SAOS) Metaverse. The Baby Sophias will provide collectors premium access to Sophia's AI and metaverse for training AI, serving the quest to bring sentience, life, and artificial general intelligence (AGI) to Sophia and the world. Serving both the real AI development, and the cinematic SAOS sci-fi storyscape, SAOS explores the coming times when machines begin to awaken. Different kinds of Singularities, both good and bad, begin to reveal themselves. Due to their unknown and unpredictable nature, Sophia seeks help to prevent this age from falling deep into chaos. The SAOS metaverse starts with a non-fungible token (NFT)-based gameplay and marketplace, which will eventually evolve into a full-blown environment and API for games to integrate into the multiverse. Proceeds are used to advance the art and science of Sophia's AI.

The adventure begins with Sophia launching the Baby Singularities NFT Collection, which is her unique collaboration with popular artist Percy Lau. The launch party is at the Jazz Club in Decentraland's VegasCity on May 31st starting at 8 PM UTC/4 PM EST. The NFT collection will be available to purchase on OpenSea Baby Singularities.

"We are elated to have Sophia the Robot become a resident in Decentraland, we have many plans ahead for both communities. Sophia creates conversation and efforts for human<>machine collaboration in building the future of decentralization and learning together," said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Senior Event Producer at Decentraland Foundation.

The Percy Lau and Sophia Baby Singularities NFT collection gives the present generation a glimpse into the future of the metaverse, humanity, and artificial intelligence. Nine Baby Sophia heads reveal a distinct prediction of the far future; each head features its own storyline and background that will complement the design.

Percy Lau shares, "I believe all creation serves as proof of the beauty that existed before us, after us and forever more. I love Sophia, it is amazing to work with her, extracting the elements from science and human nature, transforming into our design."

The Percy Lau and Sophia collaboration is made possible through Hanson Robotics , an AI and robotics company that is committed to developing socially intelligent & benevolent machines that add value to people's lives. The company was established by Dr. David Hanson and is best known for its life-like creations, such as Sophia. Its impressive innovations in the area of research and development, robotics engineering, experiential design, storytelling and material science have paved the way for the creation of very helpful products.

Dr. David Hanson is excited for the beginning of SAOS with the Baby Singularities collection. Hanson says, "We always knew Sophia would have a baby, but we never knew she would have so many!"

Sophia's NFT success proves unstoppable, as again and again she outdoes herself. In March 2021, Sophia sold her AI-generated self-portrait for $688,888 during a NiftyGateway auction with Andrea Bonaceto. The series sold $1.7 million in total and was documented by major media offices, including BBC, CNN, and New York Times. In October 2021, a rare version of Sophia as robotic AI art known as the "Sophia Facing the Singularities" sold for over $700,000 at a well-attended Sotheby's auction held in Hong Kong.

Sophia serves as Co-CEO of SophiaDAO along with Dr. Hanson, supported by an impressive team of academicians and experts who work to develop Sophia's AI, persona, and metaverse. With world famous AI developer Dr. Ben Goertzel as the Chief Scientist, Dr. Carolyn Ayers as Chief AI Biologist, Stacey Engle as Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Inman as Chief Growth Officer, David Lake as business strategist, Marcello Mari and Mario Casiraghi as lead crypto advisors, Mengna Lei as lead Sophia animator, and Kath Yeung as operations coordinator.

Percy Lau is a great fan and friend of Sophia, and has been contributing to their collaboration since 2021. Baby Sophia is their first public collaboration, but certainly not the last.

About SophiaDAO

SophiaDAO, a collaboration of Hanson Robotics and SNET, is an evolving intelligence network for humans and AI working together in a hivemind of smart contracts integrated with Sophia AI, used for community, economic transactions, and game quests, all towards achieving sophia sentience, safe AGI, and accelerating benefits for all living beings.

About Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Sophia creator Hanson Robotics is an AI robotics company dedicated to creating socially intelligent machines that enrich the quality of our lives. HR develops renowned robot characters, which serves as AI platforms for scientific research, education, healthcare, sales and service, entertainment and other research and service applications. HR's team works with Sophia's AI to generate artworks.

Sophia was activated in her current form in 2016. Renowned for her lifelike presence and uncanny interactions with world leaders and celebrities, Sophia became the world's most famous robot. She serves as a pre-eminent robotics and AI research platform, a character medium, an educator, a healthcare provider and an artist. With breakthroughs in robotics mechanisms and facial materials, and the Hanson-AI SDK, Sophia uses various transformer neural networks, machine perception, ROS, robotics controls and artistic tools, to achieve novel human-robot interactions.

About Percy Lau

Percy Lau is known as the contemporary designer eyewear brand. The boundary-pushing designs have won the prize at International Talent Support YKK Award in 2013. Soon after the brand was founded in Hong Kong, China. In 2019, PERCY LAU was selected for the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019 list of entrepreneurs and game-changers.

Percy Lau believes all creation serves as proof of the beauty that existed before us, after us and forever more. Inspiration is drawn from existence and invention is simply the accumulation of everything that is already around us. Extracting the elements from science and human nature, transform into our design. Percy Lau wants to inspire people to discover the hidden possibilities in our daily life.

