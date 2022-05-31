AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced it is combining its corporate accident and supplemental health benefits business under a new name, AXIS Group Benefits. The AXIS Group Benefits business portfolio will be managed by the newly expanded team, providing a dedicated team of specialists responsive to the dynamic needs of US employers and associations.

As part of the transition, Ternian Insurance Group LLC, which AXIS acquired in 2014, is changing its name to AXIS Group Benefits LLC reflecting the alignment of these products and services and the strength and efficiencies of a singular team. There will be no impact to existing customers. The entity will continue to operate as a specialty MGU with its staff and principal office located in Phoenix, AZ.

The new team, which will sit within the AXIS Accident Health division, provides a platform upon which to service distribution partners and customers with new and enhanced products and services in the group benefits space. The first product under the new name is expected to be announced later this year.

Doug Hayes, head of Ternian Insurance Group, will lead AXIS Group Benefits, and will continue to report to James Hamilton, Global Head of Accident and Health at AXIS. Dominick Zenzola will lead underwriting operations and William Kramer will serve as Head of Sales.

Mr. Hamilton commented, "As the benefits and corporate accident landscape continues to evolve, AXIS Group Benefits will provide brokers and policyholders with customer-centric solutions and outstanding levels of service through a growing suite of products and services all backed by the security of an A rated global carrier.

"The combined strength and expertise of the team under Doug's leadership, gives us a strong platform to help us identify new opportunities and grow as we look to expand our footprint in the employer and association benefits space."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

