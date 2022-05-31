Decentraland: The Global LGBTQIA+ Community Finds a Home in the Metaverse

In collaboration with METAPRIDE LAND and Mastercard, Decentraland kicks off Pride Month with a lineup of virtual events, parties, and world-class entertainment including International Music Icon Thalia, and Pussy Riot's UnicornDAO

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022announced today the launch of the world's first Web3-powered, permanent, digital space for the global LGBTQIA+ community.. Decentraland will host Metaverse Pride, a month-long celebration that will feature curated content, entertainment from international music icons, and experiences to celebrate and amplify the voices of this community. Metaverse Pride will be presented in partnership with METAPRIDE LAND, Mastercard, and Teleperformance.



"It is an honor to get to build the future of the internet with Decentraland, but with it comes the tremendous responsibility to ensure we're building a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for everyone, everywhere," says Iara Dias, Head of Metaverse Pride at Decentraland. "We are thrilled to kick off Pride Month by showing that, yes, even in the metaverse LGTBQIA+ people exist, we are here, and we are all a part of the Web3 revolution."

Metaverse Pride is a testament to Decentraland's commitment to creating an inclusive and open metaverse. As our world reopens and welcomes the opportunity to reconnect with one another at in-person events, Metaverse Pride will be a welcoming space for those in places where pride celebrations are not accessible. Pride is a global celebration, yet 69 countries currently criminalize gender and sexual minorities. Decentraland is proud to be a safe, welcoming, and accessible space for members and supporters of the global LGTBQIA+ community to connect, celebrate, and build the future of the metaverse. Metaverse Pride comes at a time when, once again, LGBTQIA+ people are under heightened threat, and it's more important than ever to support and empower this community.

Metaverse Pride Parade

The Metaverse Pride parade will begin on June 11th at 9pm UTC followed by performances on-stage in the Parade Area. It will be live 24/7 from that point until the end of June, allowing new visitors the chance to witness the celebration whenever they visit Decentraland:

Pop Superstar Thalia will have her own flamboyant float during the parade and will be joined by other blockchain projects like the Immersive Kind, Known Origin, and others.

The fashion brand Original Penguin have created a physical pride collection to support the organization AllOut, and they're bringing their digital twins for Decentraland users all through Pride Month.

HUG, Web3's friendliest community of creators and collectors, is presenting a huggable Glitter Robot, that is a nod to its mission of leveling the playing field in Web3 and building the inclusiverse.

Web3 community, MyBFF, will present community-designed floats that will dazzle the senses. Started by 100+ leaders across industries, BFF is an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in Web3. BFF is proud to include their colorful rainbow Zeppelin float in the parade.

Other Web3 communities like UnicornDAO and QueerCapita are featuring designs made to reflect the diversity of the digital design space.



Entertainment

Metaverse Pride will feature a wide range of musical performances and experiences all month long, including:

Multi-award-winning international artist, Thalia, will headline the first weekend of Metaverse Pride, where she is slated to perform four of her most iconic songs: "Arrasando," "Piel Morena," "Amor a la Mexicana," and "A Quién le Importa". Following the performance, three Thalia Wearables will drop with one being gifted to every person who attends the parade. Additionally, a 6-minute medley of Thalia's performance at Ellas y Su Música will play at the Virtual Stage Concert.

Puma Camillê, a queer black-indigenous Brazilian capoeira dancer, will perform their signature vogue-capoeira fusion dance.

Non-binary tango musician and activist FIFI will debut a special performance during the Metaverse Pride Parade.



Other surprise celebrity musical and entertainment experiences will be announced throughout Metaverse Pride.

METAPRIDE LAND will host a twin Pride festival during New York City Pride as well as in Decentraland. Jake Resnicow and Matt Stevenson have partnered to bring the festival to a global audience and to ensure LGBTQIA+ people all over the world are able to celebrate Pride from the safety of their homes. Performances by Galantis, Above & Beyond, Aquaria, Gottmik, Violet Chachki, SG Lewis, Spencer Brown, LP Giobbi, Ty Sunderland, and 20+ artists and performers will be livestreamed into Decentraland. The live event will take place at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY on June 25th.

"Jake and I are so excited to present METAPRIDE LAND, the first truly hybrid Pride Festival," says Matt Stevenson. "By having it take place in real life and in the metaverse, people from all over the world will be able to come together to live out loud, celebrate our unique differences, and lift up our love as one powerful community."

Mastercard Pride Plaza

The Mastercard Pride Plaza will include candid conversations with LGBTQIA+ thought leaders, a showcase of unique NFT wearables from LGBTQIA+ artists, and the chance to engage and connect with other community members in a space where attendees are encouraged to be their truest self. Throughout the month, the Mastercard Pride Plaza will host ongoing events and activities, including the opportunity to see letters to younger selves, take a true selfie on one of three unique Parade floats, and to travel in style via flight canons.

"As the gap between the physical and virtual worlds narrow - now is the time for brands, communities and individuals to step up and ensure that we're creating inclusive, diverse and accepting spaces for everyone, regardless of where they are," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "As a proud, longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, Mastercard is delighted to collaborate in building an experience in the virtual realm where people can be their true selves-there's nothing more priceless."

Panel Discussions & NFT Galleries

Not to be missed, the Pride Panel Series will consist of panel discussions with media celebrities and queer icons hosted by curators at numerous locations throughout Decentraland.

"Bringing Pride Month to the metaverse is an opportunity to open up localized LGBTQIA+ narratives to a global, decentralized audience. Through Decentraland's panel talks, we are excited to explore issues relevant to all of the colors of the rainbow flag, highlighting often marginalized LGBTQIA+ voices in the Web3 space by creating space for the Trans & NB Communities, BIPOC Communities, and even collaborating with CyberBaat to create a panel highlighting Queer artists working and living in Africa," said David Cash, Curator for the Decentraland Foundation.

On June 5th, Cash Labs Gallery will put on it's first of several shows throughout the month, highlighting the work of Queer Icon and Celebrity Photographer Mike Ruiz and his latest NFT collection "Leathermen." On June 11th, Cash Labs will launch a gallery takeover by UnicornDAO, which raised $4.5m to purchase women-identified, non-binary, and LGBTQIA+ art, featuring some of the hottest Queer talents in Web3 including Pussy Riot themselves. On June 28th, Cash Labs will launch another gallery takeover exhibition putting a spotlight on Vogue culture in collaboration with the Disruptive Eves NFT project.

