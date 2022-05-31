Technical approvals (type 'A' ATEx) delivered by the CSTB for structures on all types of interior and exterior use

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, today announces that its clinker-free H-UKR cement has obtained two new ATEX case A issued by the CSTB (Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment, i.e. Scientific and Technical Center for Building), for superstructure and foundation applications on all types of interior and exterior structures.

After becoming the first company in the world to have developed a clinker-free cement validated under ATEx case A by the CSTB, Hoffmann Green pursues its H-UKR cement assessment plan with two new ratings from the public reference company for quality, sustainability and safety in buildings.

Identifiable by the numbers 3019_V1 and 3020_V1, these two ATEx validate the use of H-UKR cement-based concrete for superstructure and foundation applications in all types of buildings: homes, public buildings, tertiary buildings, high-rise buildings, etc. All applications enabling the interior and exterior structure of the building to be created are covered: footings, stringers, rafters, floors, columns, beams, walls and slabs.

These evaluations once again highlight the technical performance of H-UKR cement, which has been checked and validated by insurers and national control offices and extend its range of uses. They thus allow the spread of clinker-free decarbonated cement in the construction sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "Obtaining these new assessments marks the achievement of structural milestones for Hoffmann Green. Indeed, just like a building, the type 'A' ATEx evaluations represent the foundations of our development allowing us to open our clinker-free cement to new applications and thus contribute to the transition towards a more sustainable construction model."

Stephanie Bondoux, Director of Certification and Assessment, states: "The performance of our H-UKR cement keeps on materializing with the delivery of two new major technical appreciations. Now validated for structural applications on all types of interior and exterior structures, H-UKR cement further meets the specifications of our customers who wish to speed up the construction of eco-responsible buildings. "

NEXT FINANCIAL EVENT:

HYR 2022, September 19, 2022, before market opening market opening

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005763/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

• Jérôme Caron

• Chief Financial Officer

• finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

• +33 2 51 460 600

NewCap Investor Relations

• Pierre Laurent

• Thomas Grojean

• Quentin Massé

• ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

• +33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Media Relations

• Nicolas Merigeau

• ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

• +33 1 44 71 94 98