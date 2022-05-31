The "Portugal Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed outlook for the Portuguese life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Portuguese life insurance segment

A comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities

The Portuguese insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements

The Portuguese life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business

The Portugal's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates

Distribution channels deployed by the Portuguese life insurers

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles

Scope

It provides historical values for the Portuguese life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Portugal and outlines the key regulations affecting them

Key Topics Covered:

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Endowment

Pension

Term Life

Supplementary/Riders

Universal Life

General Annuity

Whole Life

Other Life Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Fidelidade Companhia De Seguros SA

Ocidental Companhia Portuguesa De Seguros de Vida SA

BPI Vida e Pensoes Companhia De Seguros SA

Santander Totta Seguros, Companhia De Seguros de Vida SA

GNB Companhia De Seguros de Vida SA

Lusitania Vida, Companhia De Seguros SA

Bankinter Seguros de Vida SA

Companhia De Seguros Allianz Portugal SA

Zurich Companhia De Seguros Vida SA

Ageas Vida

