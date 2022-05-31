The "Portugal Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a detailed outlook for the Portuguese life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Portuguese life insurance segment
- A comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities
- The Portuguese insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements
- The Portuguese life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business
- The Portugal's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates
- Distribution channels deployed by the Portuguese life insurers
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Portuguese life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Portugal and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Topics Covered:
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Endowment
- Pension
- Term Life
- Supplementary/Riders
- Universal Life
- General Annuity
- Whole Life
- Other Life Insurance
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Fidelidade Companhia De Seguros SA
- Ocidental Companhia Portuguesa De Seguros de Vida SA
- BPI Vida e Pensoes Companhia De Seguros SA
- Santander Totta Seguros, Companhia De Seguros de Vida SA
- GNB Companhia De Seguros de Vida SA
- Lusitania Vida, Companhia De Seguros SA
- Bankinter Seguros de Vida SA
- Companhia De Seguros Allianz Portugal SA
- Zurich Companhia De Seguros Vida SA
- Ageas Vida
